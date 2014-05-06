StyleCaster
Met Gala 2014: See Every Dramatic Look from the Red Carpet!

Meghan Blalock
by
The 2014 Met Gala is underway at Manhattan’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, and that means that some of the biggest names in both Hollywood and the world of fashion have taken to the red carpet. This year’s event is held in celebration of the opening of the Costume Institute’s “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” exhibit—a look back at one of America’s most premier couturiers of all time.

MORE: Iconic Met Gala Looks On a 4-Year-Old

As expected, there were a lot of James-esque dresses that made their way down the carpet tonight—bone-in corsets, full skirts, structured bodices—but many women gave the concept a modern spin. People magazine’s most beautiful person, Lupita Nyong’o, went with a statement-making jazz-era fringe dress from Prada, complete with matching headband.

They don’t call it the “Oscars of Fashion” for no reason: Some of the fashion world’s heavy hitters also made strong showings, including Anna Wintour in a gorgeous floral Chanel dress with an asymmetrical hem, and Met Gala mainstay (and hostess!) Sarah Jessica Parker in a gorgeous, ball-ready black-and-white gown by Oscar de la Renta.

MORE: How To Get Invited to the Met Gala

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet looks from the 2014 Met Gala!

Beyonce in Givenchy

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kayne West and Kim Kardashian 

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rihanna in Stella McCartney

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Anna Wintour in Chanel Couture

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova in Marchesa

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicole Richie in Donna Karan Atelier

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Blake Lively in Gucci

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Rita Ora in Donna Karan Atelier

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Upton in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Allison Williams in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katie Holmes in Marchesa

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth in Stella McCartney

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana in Michael Kors

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jessica Alba in Diane von Furstenberg 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balmain

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Solange Knowles in 3.1 Phillip Lim

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon in Stella McCartney

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jessica Paré in Michael Kors

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

 Alexa Chung in Nina Ricci

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Lea Michele in custom Altuzarra

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bee Shaffer in Alexander McQueen

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel

Aerin Lauder

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse in Burberry

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham (in her own design)

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Model Joan Smalls in Vera Wang

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

 Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lake Bell

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

DIta Von Teese in Zac Posen

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Diane von Furstenberg

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lena Dunham

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere in Dennis Basso

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

 Model Arizona Muse 

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Model Liu Wen 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Margot Robbie 

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

