Met Gala 2014: See Every Dramatic Look from the Red Carpet!

The 2014 Met Gala is underway at Manhattan’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, and that means that some of the biggest names in both Hollywood and the world of fashion have taken to the red carpet. This year’s event is held in celebration of the opening of the Costume Institute’s “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” exhibit—a look back at one of America’s most premier couturiers of all time.
As expected, there were a lot of James-esque dresses that made their way down the carpet tonight—bone-in corsets, full skirts, structured bodices—but many women gave the concept a modern spin. People magazine’s most beautiful person, Lupita Nyong’o, went with a statement-making jazz-era fringe dress from Prada, complete with matching headband.
They don’t call it the “Oscars of Fashion” for no reason: Some of the fashion world’s heavy hitters also made strong showings, including Anna Wintour in a gorgeous floral Chanel dress with an asymmetrical hem, and Met Gala mainstay (and hostess!) Sarah Jessica Parker in a gorgeous, ball-ready black-and-white gown by Oscar de la Renta.
Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet looks from the 2014 Met Gala!
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kayne West and Kim Kardashian
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rihanna in Stella McCartney
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Anna Wintour in Chanel Couture
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova in Marchesa
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nicole Richie in Donna Karan Atelier
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Rita Ora in Donna Karan Atelier
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kate Upton in Dolce & Gabbana
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Allison Williams in Oscar de la Renta
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth in Stella McCartney
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana in Michael Kors
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rachel McAdams in Ralph Lauren
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jessica Alba in Diane von Furstenberg
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balmain
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in 3.1 Phillip Lim
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon in Stella McCartney
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jessica Paré in Michael Kors
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum in Carolina Herrera
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alexa Chung in Nina Ricci
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Lea Michele in custom Altuzarra
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Bee Shaffer in Alexander McQueen
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse in Burberry
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen in Ralph Lauren
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham (in her own design)
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Model Joan Smalls in Vera Wang
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
DIta Von Teese in Zac Posen
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Selena Gomez in Diane von Furstenberg
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere in Dennis Basso
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images