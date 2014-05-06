Met Gala 2014: See Every Dramatic Look from the Red Carpet!

The 2014 Met Gala is underway at Manhattan’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, and that means that some of the biggest names in both Hollywood and the world of fashion have taken to the red carpet. This year’s event is held in celebration of the opening of the Costume Institute’s “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” exhibit—a look back at one of America’s most premier couturiers of all time.

As expected, there were a lot of James-esque dresses that made their way down the carpet tonight—bone-in corsets, full skirts, structured bodices—but many women gave the concept a modern spin. People magazine’s most beautiful person, Lupita Nyong’o, went with a statement-making jazz-era fringe dress from Prada, complete with matching headband.

They don’t call it the “Oscars of Fashion” for no reason: Some of the fashion world’s heavy hitters also made strong showings, including Anna Wintour in a gorgeous floral Chanel dress with an asymmetrical hem, and Met Gala mainstay (and hostess!) Sarah Jessica Parker in a gorgeous, ball-ready black-and-white gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet looks from the 2014 Met Gala!