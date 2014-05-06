Met Gala Jewels: The 10 Stars with the Biggest and Best Diamonds

With the 2014 Met Gala officially behind us, we’ve done just about all the fashion analysis we can muster; from pondering what exactly Katie Holmes was going for, to bowing down to the perfection that was Karolina Kurkova in Marchesa Spring 2011, we’ve just about tired ourselves out. And what better way to take a break from fashion talk than with insanely huge diamonds?

The red carpet last night was glittering with some of the world’s most impressive stones in some of the industry’s most elaborate designs. From Holmes, who takes the cake by dripping herself in more than $2 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds, to Kurkova, who (though subtle) also wore more than $1 million worth of Winston stones, there was no shortage of bling at the event.

