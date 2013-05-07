Miley Cyrus Does Her Best Guy Fieri; 4 More Met Gala Doppelgangers

As much as we hate to admit it, the fashion at this year’s Costume Institute Benefit—a.k.a. the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala, was a little more more “meh gala” than “Met Gala.”

Considering the grandiose ball marked the official debut of the museum’s upcoming exhibit “Punk: Chaos to Couture“—and attendees’ attire is typically loosely inspired by the exhibition’s theme—we thought we were in for a dizzying fashion spectacle filled with leather corsets, ripped flannel gowns, and maybe a combat boot or two.

While that wasn’t exactly the case, we did notice that quite a few celebrities in attendance looked as if they were channeling other famous folks with their “punk” looks.

Whether it was Miley Cyrus doing her best Guy Fieri impersonation (no offense, honey: We totally thought you were one of the only ones who worked the night’s theme to a T), or Sarah Jessica Parker taking cues from a rare African bird, here are 5 celebrity doppelgangers straight from the 2013 Met Gala.

