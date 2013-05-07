StyleCaster
Miley Cyrus Does Her Best Guy Fieri; 4 More Met Gala Doppelgangers

What's hot
by
As much as we hate to admit it, the fashion at this year’s Costume Institute Benefit—a.k.a. the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala, was a little more more “meh gala” than “Met Gala.”

Considering the grandiose ball marked the official debut of the museum’s upcoming exhibit “Punk: Chaos to Couture“—and attendees’ attire is typically loosely inspired by the exhibition’s theme—we thought we were in for a dizzying fashion spectacle filled with leather corsets, ripped flannel gowns, and maybe a combat boot or two.

While that wasn’t exactly the case, we did notice that quite a few celebrities in attendance looked as if they were channeling other famous folks with their “punk” looks.

Whether it was Miley Cyrus doing her best Guy Fieri impersonation (no offense, honey: We totally thought you were one of the only ones who worked the night’s theme to a T), or Sarah Jessica Parker taking cues from a rare African bird,  here are 5 celebrity doppelgangers straight from the 2013 Met Gala.

1 of 5

Miley Cyrus and Guy Fieri. Oh, so that's why Miley ran around all night bellowing things like "love, peace, and taco grease!" and "The wheels are about to fall off the bus on the way to Flavortown!"

Nicole Richie and Jay Manuel. Nicole was probably bored on a Saturday and came across an "America's Next Top Model" marathon before planning her Met Gala look.

Sarah Jessica Parket and the Gray-Crowned Crane. Though Carrie Bradshaw might refer to it as "roof chicken." (Props if you caught that "SATC" reference.)

January Jones and Tilda Swinton. January totally thinks she's on the fast track to becoming a Karl Lagerfeld muse (she even wore Chanel!)

Coco Rocha and Bettie Page. While Bettie posed for Playboy in 1955 though, Coco—a devout Jehovah's Witness—won't even pose "with her boobs showing." To be fair, Bettie converted to Evangelical Christianity in 1959, so there's that.  

