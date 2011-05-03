Met Gala 2011: Our Top 8 Alexander McQueen Looks

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” opens tomorrow morning, and the Costume Institute’s Gala last night celebrated the brilliant career of the late designer. So, as you can imagine, a handful of the event’s stylish attendees turned up in looks from the fashion housesome archived works by McQueen himself, and others from the most recent collections by Sarah Burton. Celebrities like Chlo Sevigny and SJP, models and industry insiders paid homage to the genius designer to carry on his legacy, and here are the eight looks that we love the most. Did any of them upstage the most famous McQueen-wearer of the week: Kate Middleton? We’ll leave decision that up to you.

1 of 8 Daphne Guinness surely made her friends Isabella Blow and Lee Alexander McQueen proud in this lilac Spring/Summer 2011 feathered gown. Naomi Campbell rocked this white couture tulle dress like no one else could. Karen Elson stunned in this silver dress from the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2004 collectionthe very one she originally wore on the runway! Coco Rocha opted for one of the more subtle McQueen looksthis navy halter dress with a feathered belt is from the Pre-Fall 2011 collection. Raquel Zimmermann's dramatic black bustier gown is from the Fall 2011 collection. Salma Hayek looked flawless in a peach couture organza dress with an incredible rosette detail. Sarah Jessica Parker's crystal-embellished gown from Fall 2005 is sleek and sexytotally something that Carrie Bradshaw would wear. Gisele was posing her face off on the red carpet last night in this bustier fish-tail gown from Fall 2005, and if I looked that that, I certainly would have, too.














