Met Gala 2011 Fashion: The Best, The Bad and the Bridal

This year’s Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute Gala is in honor of the late Alexander McQueen, entitled, Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. After years of honoring designers past like Paul Poiret, models as muses, super heroes and stellar socialite closets, last night’s theme had a more somber feel even with so much to celebrate in the land of McQueen.
His closest honored him in his gowns, Daphne Guinness unveiled her feathered creation for an audience at Barneys and Naomi Campbell went white with some serious hair.
Other designer got some love as well though. There was a lot of Stella McCartney, Diane Kruger left many breathless in the wake of her Jason Wu, and Fergie looked kind of nuts. Blake is still a ginger, Gisele made out with Tom, Prabal recreated a vintage gown, and the Olsens wore some vintage. Click through for the ones you need to see, and get to the Met to check out the exhibit which open this week.
Photos: Stephen Lovekin, Kevin Mazur, Larry Busacca | Getty Images Entertainment
I cannot even take the hotness that is Diane Kruger in this Jason Wu. Hands down best dressed of the night. The slit, the beading, the bit of sheer, those sleeves, her Veronica Lake hair. Per.fec.tion.
Daphne Guinness wore a past season Alexander McQueen, and she got dressed in front of onlookers on 5th Ave outside of Barneys. It's very McQueen and a lovely honor. Plus, who doesn't love a little exhibitionist.
Taylor Swift looked actually regal in J.Mendel. It fits like a dream, and it helps that she's kind of a giant.
Blake Lively is not giving up on that red, unfortunately. Her Chanel is drapey and goddesy and pretty, and quite the departure from her miriad of boob dresses.
Dakota Fanning went flowered Valentino and it's sweet and age appropriate, but no one over 18 should ever consider wearing it.
Emma Stone is my second favorite of the night in Lanvin. It's gorgeous, I love it. Where was Alber and when did Emma Stone get to be so hot?
Leighton Meester is like a new girl since that Louis Vuitton mess in 2009. This Louis Vuitton, however, is demure, but maybe a bit boring.
Nicole Richie was very Nicole Richie in a white vintage 1930's bias-cut gown with custom House of Harlow 1960 fine jewelry. So many decades! She looks lovely, if not a bit safe.
Jessica Stam was like a little ballerina princess in Tommy Hilfiger, though her hair was a little juvenile for me. She looked not a day over 9.
Jessica Alba is way pregant, but looked like a shimmering pregnant woman in Ralph Lauren collection.
Kristen Stewart wore a graphic Proenza Schouler. It seems a bit awkward and not necessarily very pretty. I'm not into it. I don't like red and black together.
Jennifer Lopez was bejeweled in H.Stern and was her historically glam self in Gucci. It's a little over the top, but, then again, so is J.Lo.
Naomi Campbell looks crazy, and not in a good way. Her McQueen is bold and intricate, just as it should be, but she borrowed her hair from a woman twice her age, and that woman might want it back.
Mary-Kate Olsen wore vintage Givenchy Couture, and although she looks fine, this easily could have doubled as her Coachella look. It's also Christmas colors. Not OK.
Rihanna wore Stella McCartney with a side-braid. It's super fitted, but her body is insane and the lace is perfect. She looks gorgeous, if not displeased in this photo.
The word on Twitter is that Beyonce didn't want to pose for pictures, but look at her here with her husb. She's fancy in Pucci that looks like it wants to be McQueen.
Michelle Williams has the market cornered on the 1960s ingenue look, and showed it off in this playful, pretty Miu Miu. Who knew birds could look so good?
Ashley Olsen is in vintage Dior. I know as someone who loves fashion I should appreciate the bold decision, but those sleeves are silly. They make me feel like I'm at Medieval Times.
Kirsten Dunst is in Chanel from Fall 2010. Why does it look so awkward? If I had access to Chanel from any recent season, this would not be my first choice, or 50th.
Emma Roberts is proving that she always looks hot. She's chanelling some Biana Jagger in this Michael Kors and I appreciate it.
Ginnifer Goodwin looks ah-mazing in custom Topshop Unique. That green is perfection, the cut outs are sexy without being inappropriate. Go Topshop.
Makeout sess! Gisele is all, "my husband is hot even though his hair is slicked back and I'm wearing a red ballgown by McQueen Fall 2005. Life is awesome, I'm Gisele."
Karen Elson wore the gold McQueen gown that she originally walked the Paris runway in. It's a beautiful homage to the man of the night. She looks like a gilded dream.
Alexa Chung could have worn anything in the world, basically, but she chose this mini Christopher Kane. It's cute, but she also could have worn it to a club tonight and saved a couture gown for the biggest fashion event of the year.
Anna Dello Russo put an egg on her head and a bit of a band uniform by Alexander McQueen on. We wouldn't want anything less from her.
Jessica Szohr decided to wear chunky, weird shoes and an insanely short dress to the Met Gala. Maybe she's trying to hold the dress down in this photo. Maybe she thought the Met Gala took place in Vegas.
Gwyneth Paltrow looks all statuesque in a beaded, shimmering Stella McCartney. Trés sophisticated.
Hailee Steinfeld was in a Stella McCartney dress and Nicholas Kirkwood platform sandals, but it seemed very McQueen. She's adorable and so is this.
Miranda Kerr is kind of bridal in Marchesa. I still can't get over that she has a newborn with that body, but it doesn't take away from the fact that those shoes are awful. Overall, it's very white swan.
Fergie just looks silly. She's in Marchesa and it's just too much. Did she want a second wedding and Josh refused?
Florence Welch is chilling with YSL designer Stefano Pilati because she's wearing YSL by Stefano Pilati. She's very glam in white and works it better than those girls pining for their wedding day. It's very 70s and these two look like they're going to an after party at Studio 54 in the best way.
Demi Moore still isn't over that she and Ashton weren't invited to the Royal Wedding so she wore that ridiculous hat. Her Prabal Gurung gown on the other hand is stellar. It's all feathered and dramatic. Dig it.
Elettra Wiedemann was dressed in a gown by Prabal Gurung modeled after a dress once worn by her g-mom Ingrid Bergman. It looks elegant, but it's not my favorite.