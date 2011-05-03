Met Gala 2011 Fashion: The Best, The Bad and the Bridal

This year’s Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute Gala is in honor of the late Alexander McQueen, entitled, Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. After years of honoring designers past like Paul Poiret, models as muses, super heroes and stellar socialite closets, last night’s theme had a more somber feel even with so much to celebrate in the land of McQueen.

His closest honored him in his gowns, Daphne Guinness unveiled her feathered creation for an audience at Barneys and Naomi Campbell went white with some serious hair.

Other designer got some love as well though. There was a lot of Stella McCartney, Diane Kruger left many breathless in the wake of her Jason Wu, and Fergie looked kind of nuts. Blake is still a ginger, Gisele made out with Tom, Prabal recreated a vintage gown, and the Olsens wore some vintage. Click through for the ones you need to see, and get to the Met to check out the exhibit which open this week.

Photos: Stephen Lovekin, Kevin Mazur, Larry Busacca | Getty Images Entertainment