The Met Film Series

As part of the Met’s Model as Muse exhibit, the museum will be hosting a film series of classic fashion movies. Each showing, on July 10, 17, and 22 will begin with a discussion held by Harold Koda (the Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute) and Kohle Yohannan (a guest-curator) with special guests.

Here is the schedule of films:

July 10 — Funny Face, directed by Stanley Donen, with Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire, 1957, 103 minutes

Special Guest: Carmen Dell’Orifice, fashion model

July 17 – Qui êtes-vous, Polly Maggoo?, directed by William Klein, with Dorothy McGowan, 1966, 102 minutes

Special Guest: Dorothy McGowan, fashion model

July 22 – Unzipped, directed by Douglas Keeve, with Isaac Mizrahi, 1995, 73 minutes

Special Guest: Isaac Mizrahi, fashion designer

Where:

Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Fifth Avenue at 82nd Street

$10 general admission per event

For tickets, metmuseum.org/tickets or 212-570-3949

All of these movies are great choices, but if you are a fan of Zoolander, definitely check out Unzipped. It is pretty much a direct copy of the documentary.