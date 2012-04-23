The Wackiest, Cutest, ‘Aww’ Worthy Couples From Last Year’s Met Ball

For many fashionites, Met Ball season is just as buzz worthy and exciting as the Oscars — and the red carpet looks get much more daring. Sure, we’ve definitely witnessed a clunker or two make its way down the carpet for the Academy Awards, but if you’re familiar with Anna Dello Russo‘s penchant for headgear, than you know that there’s a lot to look forward to when the stars start strolling in to the Costume Institute Gala.

But besides the fashion, the red carpet couples also cause quite a bit of a stir. You have your token married couple or doting son with his mom on his arm, but more often than not, designers choose a favorite model or muse as their arm candy, proudly steering them through the crowds and the cameras. As the ball looms closer, we’ve only heard of two big pairings: Joseph Altuzarra is taking Lana Del Rey, while Jack and Lazaro of the beloved Proenza Schouler brand will be accompanied by the Australian actress Isabel Lucas.

As we wait to hear what other amazing fashion-meets-Hollywood couples come to light, we’ve decided to build up your anticipation even more by taking a look back at last year’s noteworthy red carpet duos. Click through the slideshow above for a little bit of Yoko, a little bit of Karl and a whole lot of super chic ensembles.

