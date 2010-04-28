Met Costume Institute Gala – We Pick American Designers and Who They Should Dress

Ashley Olsen at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Fall 2010. Photo: INFphoto.com

The always hotly anticipated Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala is in less than a week Monday, May 3 to be exact. This year’s theme, American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity, is both refreshingly feminist and patriotic.

The celebrity, designer, model, and overall fabulous people-populated evening will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Patrick Robinson of the Gap, and Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue.

In honor of women and the American designers we love, we’ve curated looks from the Fall 2010 collections of all-American designers from Marc to Zac (hey fashion girls need to stay ahead of the curve), for some of our favorite famous ladies.



1. Ashley Olsen in Thakoon (above)

The pint-sized fashion-forward twin has proven that she’s not timid when it comes to color, or bold styles. We think she’d look perfect and keep her legions of sartorial stalkers pleased in this ruffled yellow frock with sheer detail by Thakoon.

2. Eva Mendes in Calvin Klein



Eva Mendes and Francisco Costa at the 2008 CFDA Awards in NYC. Photo: INFphoto.com

Eva and Calvin go together like well, Calvin and sexy minimalist dresses. The face of the brand has proven she can certainly rock white, and we think this sleek, no-frills dress illustrates the best of CK, while showing off the Cuban-American beauty’s envious natural assets.



3. Rihanna in Rodarte



Rihanna at Nickelodeon’s 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards. Photo: INFevents.com

The edgy chanteuse can throw know-it-all style experts a fashion curve ball by dropping the tough girl temperament and opting for some pretty Rodarte. The design sisters’ layered and lacy cream gown is still cool enough to appeal to the Disturbia singer, but just divergent enough from her more severe, go-to looks to pleasantly surprise.

4. Madonna in Alexander Wang



Madonna at the ‘Nine’ premiere in NYC. Photo: Roger Wong/INFevents.com

This is such a seamless pairing, we can’t believe it hasn’t happened yet. Always on the forefront of fashion and pop culture, Madge is overdue to rock the industry’s currently reigning cool kid. The Material Girl has never blushed at showing a little skin, and this body-baring pairing will put those famous toned abs (nevermind biceps and shoulders) to work.

5. Leighton Meester in Marc Jacobs



Leighton Meester at the Z100 2009 Jingle Ball. Photo: Dara Kushner/INFevents.com

We always applaud a little off-the-wall styling, but Leighton Meester caught more than a little flack for her Louis Vuitton look at last year’s gala. We think Marc should take the reigns again, only dress Blair Waldorf‘s alter ego in something seamlessly chic like this shimmering body-conscious dress and gloves ensemble from his namesake label.

6. Demi Moore in Prabal Gurung



Demi Moore at the 3rd Annual Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala Benefit. Photo: INFevents.com

Demi Moore can continue her convincing display of aging backwards by playing the “lady in red” in a dress by one of her young designer faves: up-and-coming Prabal Gurung. The color blocked dress recalls Moore’s brat pack Eighties days, while still coming off modern and relevant, much like Mrs. Kutcher herself.

7. Lady Gaga in Jason Wu



Lady Gaga at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo:

INFevents.com

Current keeper of the avant-garde fashion throne, Gaga would get even more fashion press by donning one of the fave designers of another notable lady, the First. With onlookers expecting bubble dresses, muppets or dominatrix-inspired gear, we think the Bad Romance rocker would still shock (but pleasantly so) in Wu’s exquisite pink feathered frock.



8. Coco Rocha in Zac Posen



Coco Rocha and Zac Posen at New Yorker’s for Children A Fool’s Fte. Photo: pinacheprivee.com

BFFs from way back, Coco closed Zac’s Fall 2010 show, so we know the frock fits. (Posen is even designing Rocha’s wedding dress). This colorful mini designed by Target’s latest design collaborator could show off Rocha’s model gams something we’re sure her fianc would be plenty pleased with when he arrives with Coco on his arm.



