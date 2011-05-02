Met Costume Institute Gala: 10 Great Looks From Years Past

Sarah Burton is having a really, really good week. On Friday, she officially became a household name when Kate Middleton debuted the dress that she designed for the Royal Wedding, and tonight, the 2011 Met Costume Institute Gala honors Alexander McQueen, which means that looks from the label will likely be the evening’s most popular choice.

Second to the Oscars, the Met Gala is one of the most highly anticipated red carpets of the year when it comes to high fashion and haute couture, since the celebrities, models and designers who attend pull out all of the stops. In the spirit of the big event, we’ve chosen ten gowns from the last few years that truly stick out in our minds, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that the looks from tonight’s ball will trump them all.

Click through for some unforgettable looks from the likes of Kate Bosworth, Sienna Miller and both Olsens.

All photos via Getty Images