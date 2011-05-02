StyleCaster
Share

Met Costume Institute Gala: 10 Great Looks From Years Past

What's hot
StyleCaster

Met Costume Institute Gala: 10 Great Looks From Years Past

Alyssa
by
Met Costume Institute Gala: 10 Great Looks From Years Past
10 Start slideshow

Sarah Burton is having a really, really good week. On Friday, she officially became a household name when Kate Middleton debuted the dress that she designed for the Royal Wedding, and tonight, the 2011 Met Costume Institute Gala honors Alexander McQueen, which means that looks from the label will likely be the evening’s most popular choice.

Second to the Oscars, the Met Gala is one of the most highly anticipated red carpets of the year when it comes to high fashion and haute couture, since the celebrities, models and designers who attend pull out all of the stops. In the spirit of the big event, we’ve chosen ten gowns from the last few years that truly stick out in our minds, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that the looks from tonight’s ball will trump them all.

Click through for some unforgettable looks from the likes of Kate Bosworth, Sienna Miller and both Olsens.

All photos via Getty Images

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10


Mary-Kate Olsen in 2007 wearing Giambattista Valli.


Jessica Stam in 2007 wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Camilla Belle in 2007 wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.


Christina Ricci in 2008 wearing Givenchy.

Kate Bosworth in 2009 wearing Stella McCartney.

Kate Moss in 2009 wearing Marc Jacobs.


Ashley Olsen in 2009 wearing The Row.

Emma Watson in 2010 wearing Burberry.


Diane Kruger in 2010 wearing Calvin Klein Collection.

Sienna Miller in 2010 wearing Pucci.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Club Monaco Fall 2011 Lookbook: 70s, Ethereal and Awesome

Club Monaco Fall 2011 Lookbook: 70s, Ethereal and Awesome
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share