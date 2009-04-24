Met Ball Updates

Updates have slowly been about this year’s Met Ball with the theme of The Model as The Muse. Here’s the running tally of what we know so far:

Lauren Hutton was supposed to attend with Michael Kors, that is until she tore the ligaments in her knee while surfing in Hawaii. According to Hutton, “Lord knows, I’m trying to make the Met ball. I certainly feel like I should be there. I’m the granny of the girls.”

We could all use such cool grandmas.

Kate Moss, who is said to be attending with Marc Jacobs and Justin Timberlake, has been sketching turbans with Stephen Jones. Perhaps we can expect something a little but “Grey Gardens”-esque.

Now, sources say that Marc will in fact be attending not with Kate, but two other very special ladies, Madonna and Courtney Love. While it doesn’t quite fit the supermodel theme, we can’t wait to see Madonna and Courtney walking the red carpet in Jacobs’ designs.