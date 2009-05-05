The Met Ball: Best Dressed Celebs

There was such a plethora of amazing ensembles at the MET Ball last night that we had to divide up our best-dressed lists amongst The Models and The Celebs. While Elizabeth has the models covered, I’ve got the It Girl corner wrapped up.

Here, my picks for best-dressed (side note: I wanted SO badly to put Blake Lively on this list, but alas, she wasn’t looking her best last night–and that’s a massive understatement):

Victoria Beckham in Marc Jacobs and Chopard jewels

Kate Bosworth with Stella McCartney

Leighton Meester in Louis Vuitton

Justin Timberlake in bespoke William Rast and Jessica Biel in Versace Atelier

Liv Tyler in Stella McCartney and Fred Leighton jewels

Madonna in Louis Vuitton

Milla Jovovich in Marni

Kate Hudson in Stella McCartney and Fred Leighton jewels

Kate Beckinsale in Marchesa

Jessica Alba in Jason Wu and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels

Kirsten Dunst in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewelry

Ashley Olsen in The Row

Mary-Kate Olsen in Christian Lacroix Haute Couture

Anne Hathaway in Marc Jacobs and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels

January Jones in Michael Kors and Fred Leighton jewels

Emma Roberts in Atelier Versace

Diane Kruger in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewelry

Ivanka Trump in Brian Reyes

Claire Danes in Armani Prive

*all photographs from Bauer-Griffin*