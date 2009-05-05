The Met Ball: Best Dressed Celebs

There was such a plethora of amazing ensembles at the MET Ball last night that we had to divide up our best-dressed lists amongst The Models and The Celebs. While Elizabeth has the models covered, I’ve got the It Girl corner wrapped up.
Here, my picks for best-dressed (side note: I wanted SO badly to put Blake Lively on this list, but alas, she wasn’t looking her best last night–and that’s a massive understatement):
Victoria Beckham in Marc Jacobs and Chopard jewels
Kate Bosworth with Stella McCartney
Leighton Meester in Louis Vuitton
Justin Timberlake in bespoke William Rast and Jessica Biel in Versace Atelier
Liv Tyler in Stella McCartney and Fred Leighton jewels
Madonna in Louis Vuitton
Milla Jovovich in Marni
Kate Hudson in Stella McCartney and Fred Leighton jewels
Kate Beckinsale in Marchesa
Jessica Alba in Jason Wu and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels
Kirsten Dunst in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewelry
Ashley Olsen in The Row
Mary-Kate Olsen in Christian Lacroix Haute Couture
Anne Hathaway in Marc Jacobs and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels
January Jones in Michael Kors and Fred Leighton jewels
Emma Roberts in Atelier Versace
Diane Kruger in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewelry
Ivanka Trump in Brian Reyes
Claire Danes in Armani Prive
*all photographs from Bauer-Griffin*