The Met Ball: Best Dressed Celebs

Carol
by

There was such a plethora of amazing ensembles at the MET Ball last night that we had to divide up our best-dressed lists amongst The Models and The Celebs. While Elizabeth has the models covered, I’ve got the It Girl corner wrapped up.

Here, my picks for best-dressed (side note: I wanted SO badly to put Blake Lively on this list, but alas, she wasn’t looking her best last night–and that’s a massive understatement):

image

Victoria Beckham in Marc Jacobs and Chopard jewels

image

Kate Bosworth with Stella McCartney

image

Leighton Meester in Louis Vuitton

image

Justin Timberlake in bespoke William Rast and Jessica Biel in Versace Atelier

image

Liv Tyler in Stella McCartney and Fred Leighton jewels

image

Madonna in Louis Vuitton

image

Milla Jovovich in Marni

image

Kate Hudson in Stella McCartney and Fred Leighton jewels

image

Kate Beckinsale in Marchesa

image

Jessica Alba in Jason Wu and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels

image

Kirsten Dunst in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewelry

image

Ashley Olsen in The Row

image

Mary-Kate Olsen in Christian Lacroix Haute Couture

image

Anne Hathaway in Marc Jacobs and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels

image

January Jones in Michael Kors and Fred Leighton jewels

image

Emma Roberts in Atelier Versace

image

Diane Kruger in Chanel Haute Couture and Chanel Fine Jewelry

image

Ivanka Trump in Brian Reyes

image

Claire Danes in Armani Prive

*all photographs from Bauer-Griffin*

