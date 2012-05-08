Met Ball 2012 Yearbook: Red Carpet Superlatives

Who doesn’t love a good yearbook? I remember back in high school, yearbook day was a damn holiday. We would leave early, toting around our 50 pound books that cost about $200 and always featured the worst photographs of everyone. But there was always something really exciting in the back: the senior superlatives!
Every year, different seniors would receive a title (for example, “Best Dressed,” “Class Couple,” “Class Car”–you get my drift) that was voted on by members of the graduating class. I was named “Class Royalty.” You may wonder why I received such an honor.
Well, first and foremost, it’s obvious that I am regal and possess unique ruling abilities that are clearly superior to everyone else’s. But I think the real reason I snagged it was because I was actually voted “Class Queen” and the crochety yearbook lady wasn’t having that, thus in a politically correct move, they made it gender neutral. Whatever, Mrs. Reagan.
Anyway, in honor of last night’s Met Ball Gala (no doubt you’ve flipped through hundreds of pictures of the red carpet by now), I’ve decided to give the fashionistas and celebrities their own superlatives. Click through the gallery above to find out who made the cut!
Class Couple: Okay, well, this is a damn given. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady continue to exceed all my expectations every time they leave the house. Props, kids. Please adopt me.
Most Likely To Can Their Stylist: I am obsessed with Elizabeth Banks, especially post-Hunger Games. So, I was generally really furious to see her in this complicated peplum-plaid hybrid that really left me wanting more. And by wanting more, I mean I couldn't stop crying. Ugh.
Class Hair: Jessica Alba is always a knockout in my book, and her hair last night stood out above all the rest. She's the girl in your homeroom whose luscious locks you'd fantasize about taking a pair of scissors to. No? Just me? Okay then.
Class Hottie: Ashley Greene looked absolutely stunning in DKNY. I didn't even know what superlative to give her, because her hair and makeup is perfect, her dress is perfect -- and so is she.
Most Likely To Not Be Recognized Without Her Cleavage Showing: Kate Upton, doing something other than the "Cat Daddy" dance, appeared on the red carpet in Michael Kors looking like a totally different person.
Class Girlfriend: That's basically all Jessica Biel was last night - Justin Timberlake's girlfriend. Reporters wouldn't even talk to her, her bangs were a damn mess and she just didn't fit. But, she holds her man down, and maybe people will show a little bit more interest after they tie the knot.
Girl Next Door: Allison Williams, who I am actually in love with, was the quintessential girl next door last night. The Girls star looked pretty in pink and I just want to be her best friend and braid her hair and eat hummus all day long in our pajamas.
Class Goth: Rooney Mara in Givenchy, and this time it didn't suck like it did at the Oscars. Gothic, glamorous and somehow understated, she nailed it. ROOOONEY.
Class Songbird: I don't even know if she can sing, but Glee's Dianna Agron looked radiant last night. She's really taking her look in a new direction, and I can get on board. Get it?
