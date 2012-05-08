Met Ball 2012 Yearbook: Red Carpet Superlatives

Who doesn’t love a good yearbook? I remember back in high school, yearbook day was a damn holiday. We would leave early, toting around our 50 pound books that cost about $200 and always featured the worst photographs of everyone. But there was always something really exciting in the back: the senior superlatives!

Every year, different seniors would receive a title (for example, “Best Dressed,” “Class Couple,” “Class Car”–you get my drift) that was voted on by members of the graduating class. I was named “Class Royalty.” You may wonder why I received such an honor.

Well, first and foremost, it’s obvious that I am regal and possess unique ruling abilities that are clearly superior to everyone else’s. But I think the real reason I snagged it was because I was actually voted “Class Queen” and the crochety yearbook lady wasn’t having that, thus in a politically correct move, they made it gender neutral. Whatever, Mrs. Reagan.

Anyway, in honor of last night’s Met Ball Gala (no doubt you’ve flipped through hundreds of pictures of the red carpet by now), I’ve decided to give the fashionistas and celebrities their own superlatives. Click through the gallery above to find out who made the cut!