Party Hair Inspiration: 10 Gorgeous Messy Updos From Pinterest

Now that fall is here, it’s time to start thinking about all the party invitations that are inevitably going to be coming your way. From weddings and nights out, to Thanksgiving and the flurry of holiday fetes, it’s definitely a fun time of year.

And when it comes to parties, sure the clothes we wear are key, but we are women after all, which means most of our party-night effort goes toward one thing: Our hair.

While having options when it comes to changing up our hairstyles is usually a plus, on big nights it can also be extremely confusing: Are you going to wear it straight, curly wavy, half-up, braided, bunned—you get the picture. That’s why we love the idea of a simple but oh-so-chic updo.

To get you started, we compiled 10 gorgeous messy updos from Pinterest. The pinboard site is a veritable haven for all things style and beauty, so you can also get plenty of outfit and makeup inspiration, as well!

And as a little added bonus, check out the amazingly easy video below, which shows you exactly how to achieve one of our favorite party hairstyles: The undone side bun!

