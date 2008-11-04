Message from MUJI

The hardest part of living and breathing fashion is showing some restraint. I am always being seduced by the new “it” thing – It bags, It shoes, It bars. I recently decided to break free from the chains of hype and strip all parts of my life down to the bare necessities. Consider this a precursor to my New Year’s Resolutions.

MUJI exemplifies this vision of simple living and is a store I often pop into when I need office supplies or basic home goods. MUJI is known for conservation of natural resources, low prices, simplicity, anonymity and an orientation toward nature. In a time when excess seems, well, excessive, MUJI is speaking my language. Don’t get me wrong, I am not aiming to make my life feel even more minimal than it already is and institutional is not the new black. I am simply bored with overabundance. I find comfort in knowing that there is a store that I can turn to when looking for something chicly unadorned.

*I am embracing this mood while it’s here. I tend to change my mind at the drop of a hat so don’t hold this against me when I decide to post a really cute embllished vest or feature an “it” bag.

MUJI http://www.muji.com 455 Broadway, New York, NY 10013