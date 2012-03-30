Get The Message: Accessories Line Paris House Tells It Like It Is

How would one describe the line of real talk wallets, bags, coin purses and the like from New Zealand brand Paris House?

“50% Talent, 35% hard work, 12% charm and 3% fluke.”

And I think we here at the office could mostly agree on that statement, taken straight from the 70-year-old-plus leather accessory brand’s most recent lookbook.

Paris House has become known for their sharp small leather goods that feature witty expressions and images that are sure to leave a smirk on your face.

A great gift for anyone you know that has an especially snarky, witty or even sassy attitude, these pieces are sure to create less awkward and more LOL-worthy moments between you and your friends on their birthdays (or any other festive day to treat your friend to a fun surprise!).

Even though Paris House products can have a wide-ranging price tag from around $60 to about the $500 ballpark, we know that you’re going to be loving these unique, off-beat accessories at least for a while.

Be sure to check out some of our favorite Paris House items in the gallery above!