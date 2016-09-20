How to Get in on Turtleneck Season Before It’s Actually Cold Out

Layering fans, listen up: you don’t need to wait until temperatures plunge to start pulling the old turtleneck-under-a-dress trick.

Which is not to say that I’m suggesting you walk around in a thermal in 80-degree weather, however. A new crop of lightweight, long-sleeve tops let you get a bit of extra coverage under your skimpiest slips and jumper dresses without being wildly weather-inappropriate.

Mesh turtlenecks were an MVP of the Fall 2016 runways, popping up at Marques’Almeida, where a very holey quarter-zip was layered under a spaghetti-strap tie-dye dress, and at Tibi, where ultra-delicate chantilly lace gave extra dimension to inky evening looks. IRL, the look can work for day or night, depending on whether you choose a fishnet style or more subtly sheer top, as well as how you style it. We could picture Opening Ceremony’s open mesh bodysuit, for one, looking particularly rad with a vintage tee and reconstructed jeans.

So, while we’re still in seasonal limbo, add a new layering piece to your collection with the 12 styles in the gallery below.