Meryl Streep Wearing Huge Sunnies and a Givenchy Gown on ‘The Laundromat’ Red Carpet Is Truly Iconic

There’s no denying that everything Meryl Streep does is absolutely iconic. Just when we all think the actress can’t get any better or produce a performance more incredible than her last, she goes above and beyond everyone’s expectations—and frankly, this includes her red carpet looks. At the premiere of The Laundromat, Meryl Streep stepped out in front of the cameras looking more iconic than ever. Think The Devil Wears Prada meets the warmth of Mamma Mia! It’s a look on which we all should be taking notes.

I mean, when Meryl Streep struts onto the red carpet wearing a gorgeous Givenchy gown covered in splotches of color, you pull up a chair, grab a notebook and write that shit down. This is a moment to which everyone should pay attention. Meryl Streep wearing tortoiseshell sunnies, bold hoop earrings and a gown from Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2019 Paris Fashion Week runway show? Talk about a bombshell. Plus, this ensemble has put me in full support of celebrities wearing sunglasses on the red carpet—especially if those red carpet events happen to be during the day. Protect your eyes, babes! If Meryl Streep condones it, you know it’s a good idea.

Of course, we can’t forget to mention those red heels that somehow blend perfectly with the red carpet. Did Meryl Streep’s stylist happen to have the exact shade of the carpet ready to go? Is this an attempt to make it look like Streep is floating through the air instead of walking? I knew someone as perfect as Meryl Streep had to have superpowers. Until I can prove it, though, catch me having a Meryl Streep movie marathon and waiting for The Laundromat to officially hit theaters on September 27. All hail queen Streep (and that Givenchy dress), am I right?!