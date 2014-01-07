Meryl Streep Wore a Wild Gold-Studded Michael Kors Sweater, and It’s Awesome

If there’s any woman of a certain age who can get away with wearing gold studs on the red carpet (or in life), it’s Meryl Streep. The 14-time Oscar nominee attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Awards Gala last night wearing a sweater by Michael Kors that happened to be covered in the metallic detailing—and she completely rocked it.

In addition to simply knowing what works for her, we would like to posit that Meryl was also perhaps nodding to another more recent nomination: she received a nod for a 2014 Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Comedy or Musical, resulting from her harrowing role as the matriarch in Broadway-to-film adaptation “August: Osage County.” Perhaps she specifically want to look as golden as possible for an appearance leading up to Sunday’s awards? It doesn’t seem out of the question!

