Meryl Streep: Daughter Mamie Gummer Engaged to Ben Walker

Actress Mamie Gummer is engaged to fellow thespian Ben Walker. The beautiful daughter of Meryl Streep and the stage actor met on Broadway when they were both in Les Liaisons Dangereuses in April 2008. Although their stage roles cast them as “the most naive and ungainly of victims,” they clearly took a little extra something from the experience: the two had been together a year and a half when Walker proposed with a modest stone in an old-fashioned setting, and, from what we hear, down on one knee.

Prior to Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Walker was known for performing stand-up comedy in venues in New York and L.A., and for starring in 2007’s Broadway revival of Inherit The Wind, a production which earned four Tony nominations. Streep’s lookalike daughter was most recently in Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock, and is currently filming The Ward, a horror film alongside Amber Heard.

The elated twosome are “very, very smiley,” and the entire family is “ecstatic,” according to Gummer. Congratulations to the adorable couple.