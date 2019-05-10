Meryl Streep Is Doing the Most In the ‘Big Little Lies’ Trailer

We didn’t think it was possible to be any more excited for season 2 of the Monterey Five. Then, HBO gave us a treat. The Big Little Lies trailer is all about Meryl Streep. From what we can tell, the intrigue this season is higher than ever. The Monterey Five are struggling to cope with the aftershocks of Perry’s death, and the additional pressure of Perry’s grieving mother (played by Streep), who has turned up in town. The only real question is which character will break first. Here are all the clues we picked up in the new trailer for Big Little Lies.

Where to begin? Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) is comfortingly up to her usual tricks, yelling at school officials and delivering sassy comebacks. There’s another epic costume party in store, this time with a disco theme and lots of wild curls on the Monterey moms. Renata (Laura Dern), who’s referred to as “the Medusa of Monterey,” seems as high-strung as ever, pictured posing for a photoshoot and threatening to “squish” the same school official “like a bug.” Celeste (Nicole Kidman) appears to be in therapy, struggling with feelings of guilt over Perry’s death, while Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) is struggling to continue pretending it was an accident. Only Jane (Shailene Woodley) seems relatively calm, and is seen slow-dancing with and kissing (!) an unidentified man.

Then, we have Meryl Streep’s character. “You don’t believe my son just slipped,” she says in one clip. “My son is dead, and I want answers,” she half-whispers, haltingly, in another. This is revealed to be part of a confrontation with Celeste, and one that quickly escalates. “You left out some things, didn’t you?” Streep presses further. “You were planning to leave him. And you learned of his infidelity just 10 seconds before he died.” And then, in the moment that will live on in our nightmares: “Oh, you left that out too,” she whispers, voice dripping with malice.

Whatever’s coming in Season 2, we can’t wait to see more of Big Little Lies‘ incredible cast and gut-wrenching drama. Streep may be terrifying to watch — but we can’t look away.

Originally posted on SheKnows.