Meredith Wendell’s SS12 Lookbook Is Totally Jerseylicious

Winter might have arrived early this week (at least in the Northeast!), but our minds are fixed firmly on the sunny beaches of Jersey Shore for the moment. Accessories designer Meredith Wendell just released her Spring/Summer 2012 lookbook, and the bikini-clad gals have us wishing that we were on a retro-chic vacation, too!

Shot at the Chapel Beach Club in Sea Bright, NJ, the images are styled by one of my favorite stylists, Beth Fenton, and feature multiples of Wendell’s signature bright handbags, jewels and belts in each set up. We love the neon snakeskin handbags, and can’t wait to get our hands on some of those classic colorblock totes adorning that lifeguard stand.

(Now only if we could ditch our coats and gloves for something a bit more sunny and sexy…)