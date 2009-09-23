Mercy’s Taylor Schilling Debuts on the New NBC Show Tonight

In a world where nurses call the shots… Another highly anticipated medical TV drama (yawning), Mercy, premieres tonight on NBC at 8/7 central. This season, the focus will be on Taylor Schilling. Known for her role alongside Meryl Streep in the Independent Pictures film Dark Matter, she will play nurse Veronica Callahan. Michelle Trachtenberg and Jaime Lee Kirchner play the other two main nurses, but seem to take the back seat to Schilling. Check out the preview here to see what’s in store!