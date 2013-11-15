Want: A Sweatshirt That Acknowledges When Mercury Is In F—ing Retrograde

What: A heather gray sweatshirt that acknowledges why everything is haywire: “Mercury was in f–king retrograde.” (In case you don’t know what that means, here’s a primer.)

Why: Because we all need a dose of honesty in our lives, and this falls in line with the chic graphic sweatshirt trend du jour.

How: Try it with a pair of skinny jeans or, even better, a solid set of black leather leggings. Throw on a statement necklace and some boots, and you’re good to go.

Baron von Fancy Issues Sweatshirt, $118; at Reformation