This Crystal Candle Protects Against Mercury Retrograde’s Bad Vibes

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t always into astrology, but once I learned the ins and outs of Mercury retrograde’s impact, I became hooked. Maybe it’s that I really, truly believe—or, maybe I just want something to blame all my problems on. Either way, I like chalking up my difficulties to something out of my control. That said, I still take precautions to protect myself and preserve my relationships during this time, so when I saw this pretty (and potentially powerful!) Mercury retrograde protection candle, I knew it needed to be mine.

Even before I was an avid horoscope-reader, I was very much a hardcore candle fan. I’m guilty of dropping far too much money on fancy Diptyque and NEST options, and I always shell out for Bath & Body Works’ 2/$24 candle sale. Lately, though, I’m more interested in shopping small, so seeking out more unique candles from small businesses and makers is at the top of my priority list. Plus, I like having something that’s a little different than everyone else!

Uncommon Goods is one of my favorite sites for finding these kinds of items, and when I first laid eyes on the Mercury Retrograde Protection Candle, I couldn’t add it to my cart fast enough. Created by maker Rachel Glarner, this candle is seriously stunning, made with all-natural soy wax topped with crystals and infused with a scent designed to soothe. The perfect pick to help me find my center during the chaos that is Mercury retrograde, am I right?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Allow me to rattle off a list of all the goodness this candle includes: lavender, labradorite, mint, chamomile, lemongrass, quartz, fluorite, black tourmaline, sage, basil, blue kyanite and rainbow fluorite. If you need a breakdown of each of those crystals and their powers, labradorite imparts strength and perseverance, quartz encourages spiritual growth, fluorite protects and reduces stress, black tourmaline promotes health, blue kyanite aids communication and self-expression and rainbow fluorite helps to cleanse and protect one’s aura.

Crystals are ideal for combatting the negatives of Mercury retrograde, and seeing as we’re currently in a retrograde lasting until February 21, I plan on buying this baby for not only myself, but all my witchy galentines, too. I know they’ll love it—who doesn’t like receiving a candle, after all? Plus, we could all use some soothing good vibes to counteract Mercury’s madness.

If you’re not so into astrology, simply light this candle whenever you’re feeling overwhelmed and let it serve as a reminder to take a breath and step back for a moment. If you are an astro fan, light your candle, set an intention and allow yourself to meditate on it. Either way, this protection candle will get you through this retrograde (and the two others happening in 2021!) and help you regain balance and manifest progress in uncertain times. Plus, it’s pretty AF.