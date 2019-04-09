The 4 Signs That Will Feel 2019’s Jupiter Retrograde the Most

Scroll To See More Images

On April 10, Jupiter will enter retrograde in the sign of Sagittarius. And honey, it’s going to stay there until August 11, 2019—so I hope you packed some motherflippin SNACKS. You heard me. Because Mercury isn’t the only planet to give the optical illusion that its moving backward from its typical orbit. Retrogrades can occur with all planets, as it all has to do with the planet’s location relative to the Earth and sun. But just because retrogrades are an optical illusion doesn’t mean they don’t affect us in very real and startling ways. When planets go retrograde, all signs experience magnified effects of the house that the planet rules.

Astrologically speaking, Jupiter represents luck, optimism and positive energy. This means all signs can expect to feel vibes of abundance, growth and limitless potential during the four months (!!!!) of this retrograde. Not that this is going to be easy. If anything, this retrograde will cause us to dig deep as we look for purpose and strive to make our revelations and self-discoveries into our own private religions. Expect to feel feelings this Jupiter retrograde—some of them positive, and some that will maybe make you laugh or cry or both in the parking lot of your local CVS.

Especially because a major theme of this retrograde—given that Jupiter is in Sagittarius, hello—is going to be ~romance~. And since Sagittarius is all about action, this means less time daydreaming and analyzing wishy-washy texts/emails and more time together…baking cookies. 😉

But this call to action can also lead to overconfidence, fighting and reacting to situations instead of organic movement in a steady intentional direction. To avoid these pitfalls, remember to breathe and take your time. Jupiter retrograde is taking its time, and so can all of you beautiful signs and your big, gorgeous lives. As for Sagittarius, Gemini, Pisces, and Scorpio—keep reading. As you will be the signs most affected this Jupiter retrograde, there are a few things to be on the lookout for.

Sagittarius –

We are in your house, BABY. Can’t wait to spill salsa all over your white Ikea carpet and lie about it later! As previously mentioned, romance is big theme this Jupiter retrograde. Expect action and movement—whether forward or backward—and expect to have Big Feelings about it. Things that wouldn’t normally bother you may have you spinning, or your intimate partners losing their shit. The best thing you can do is course-correct as needed, and as in any retrograde—be as direct and honest as possible.

Gemini –

Prioritize and focus, sweetly scattered Gemini. And by prioritize, I don’t mean a numbered list 1-20. I mean pick one thing—maybe two. Absolutely not three. And then just bring all your crazy-awesome-kinda-scary Gemini powers to focus on that thing. Career? Relationship? Friendship? Preferred hobby? School? This Jupiter retrograde, tap into the positivity and need for action. Find what is going to bring you the most long-lasting happiness, and commit to it. You don’t have to conquer the world—just wash your face before bed.

Pisces –

Resilience and grit are required from you this Jupiter retrograde, lovely Pisces. Real change doesn’t come without fear. Growth hurts. And look—no one expects you to do everything perfectly. Stay the course, my lil waterbabies. We can only control our own bodies and not the circumstances we’re swimmin’ around in. Take your time, pause. Move forward with renewed purpose. Breathe.

Scorpio –

Scorpio, this retrograde is going to have you feeling more sure of yourself than ever before. With this comes a sense of calm and certainty. You won’t be second-guessing yourself as much, or trying to contort your brain into weird shapes to try and convince yourself that television small-talk doesn’t make you want to leap off a tall building. In fact, this retrograde will have you bringing small moments of courage to everyday life. Because, after all, isn’t that all you need? Small moments of bravery that collect like Christmas lights until you’re standing in front of what you want, lit up in neon.

More and more lately, I’ve found myself laughing instead of crying. It’s weird how closely those two things are connected. During this retrograde, remember how close luck can be to tragedy, how much anger you can feel toward someone you love, and what it’s like to have so many different parts of yourself clamoring to be heard. In the end, you’ll get a little bit of everything. To some, it might look like you’re moving backward. But you’ll know the truth. It’s all in the perception, our location tentative to the sun and its dance moves.

Just because it’s backward doesn’t make it back. Give it some style, some business. Make it a moonwalk. Love, love, love.