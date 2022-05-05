Mercury Retrograde May-June 2022: Your Guide To Surviving A Communication Crisis

If you’re counting down the days to Mercury retrograde May-June 2022 and feeling nothing but abject horror, you’re not alone. This astrological phenomenon is infamous for turning your whole life upside-down and creating enough awkward moments to last a lifetime! However, before you go hiding out in your basement and putting your phone on airplane mode for the next three weeks, let’s get one thing straight: Mercury retrograde is *not* the end of the world. In fact, if you embrace the energy it represents, it can actually be an incredibly enlightening experience.

The next Mercury retrograde begins on May 10 at 4 degrees Gemini, making it especially potent with confusion and misunderstandings After all, Mercury happens to rule over Gemini, the air sign of versatility, adaptability and the art of learning new things. However, because Gemini is such a mental and intellectual zodiac sign, it’s always *this* close to being bored. As a result, Gemini has a tendency to take on far more than it can handle, as it enjoys starting a new project while procrastinating on another one.

When Mercury is undergoing apparent retrograde motion, it’s essentially moving back in time, retracing its steps through the zodiac calendar and causing unfinished business from the past to resurface. Instead of following the Gemini urge to start something new during this retrograde, take time to edit, review and rethink a situation that you may have abandoned or left incomplete. After all, Mercury retrograde is the perfect time to settle the score and put a lingering situation to rest!

However, overwhelming your plate isn’t the only thing to worry about during this retrograde. After all, Mercury is also the planet of communication and when it’s moving through talkative Gemini, it can be hard to keep a lid on it. Make sure you think before you speak, because chances are, you might say something you don’t really mean. You might even have the urge to share sensitive information and spill the beans, because Gemini will drink up every last drop of gossip. Remember—it’s better to say too little than to say too much, because you can’t put Pandora back in the box, babe. Also, take everything with a grain of salt, because the chances of misinformation during this retrograde are definitely high.

On May 22, this retrograde will start getting even juicier. This is when Mercury will slide back into Taurus, the earth sign that sits right before Gemini in the zodiac calendar. Taurus is a steady, stubborn and slow-moving earth sign, shifting the energy of this retrograde in a major way. While moving through Taurus, this retrograde could feel incredibly frustrating, because no matter how much you might want things to move forward, it all could be running at a snail’s pace. Embrace being a slow-poke, because you’re not alone in feeling like things are *really* dragging on. And if you find that it’s impossible to get someone to see from your point of perspective, give it time. Taurus has a hard time letting go of their beliefs, even when it makes sense to, but pushing has a tendency to make Taurus feel even *more* stubborn.

Luckily, this experience won’t last forever. Coming to an end on June 3 at 26 degrees Taurus, you’ll might walk away with a whole new perspective. Embrace the complications this Mercury retrograde might bring, because they always hold so many kernels of wisdom. And if it feels like the experience was nothing but a stressful waste of time, keep in mind that Mercury is known as the trickster planet in astrology. Retrogrades are simply when Mercury gets a chance to let off some steam and create some good ol’ fashioned chaos. And remember—it takes place three to four times per year and it only lasts around three weeks, so you might as well sit back, relax and enjoy the cosmic show!