Mercury Retrograde Accessories: 8 Products You Need During Mercury Retrograde

Even though astrology is full of ups and downs, that doesn’t mean you have to take everything so seriously. In fact, there are so many stylish and lively Mercury retrograde accessories that take something frustrating and turn it into something fun! Instead of dreading this infamous transit, why not celebrate it by doing some well-deserved shopping?

Around three or four times per year, Mercury—the messenger planet—stations retrograde, launching a three-week long communication crisis. During this time, things tend to go a little haywire, paving the way for unexpected delays, uncomfortable misunderstandings and awkward run ins with people from your past. Although it may feel like you’re moving backward rather than forward, Mercury retrograde is also a time to tend to unfinished business, because there may be something hanging in the balance that must be dealt with.

Mercury retrograde began on May 10 and will come to an end on June 3, which means you’re in the thick of it right at this very moment. However, that doesn’t mean you have to plan for the apocalypse, especially when these 8 accessories make Mercury retrograde seem like something to look forward to rather than dread. If you’re feeling down about what this retrograde is bringing up for you, distract yourself with these incredible products that prove you can survive just about anything Mercury throws at you:

House Of Intuition: Mercury Retrograde Crystal Set

When Mercury is engaging in apparent retrograde motion, things have a tendency to go a little out of whack. If you’re prone to retrograde-related awkwardness, you’ll love House of Intuition’s newest Mercury Retrograde Crystal Set, because it’s been tailored to nullify the negative effects! Keep them in your pocket, use them during meditation or simply leave them on your shelf (because they look so dang pretty).

Birthdate Candles: The Survive Mercury Retrograde Candle

Nothing is more comforting than a scent that instantly brings you a sense of peace and calm. And if that scent comes from a gorgeous candle, even better! Check out Birthdate Candle’s Survive Mercury Retrograde candle, which has notes of jasmine, cardamom, clove, santal and verbena. There’s even a smokey quartz crystal hidden at the bottom of the wax, which will protect your energy during this trying time.

ModCloth: Mercury In Retrograde Graphic Ringer Tee

If you’re already showing up late to appointments and dabbling in text exchanges with your ex, then you know you’ve been stung by the retrograde bee. Blame it on the planet of communication by wearing ModCloth’s Mercury In Retrograde Graphic Ringer Tee, which will let everyone know you’re not normally this scatterbrained. Plus, it’s freakin’ adorable.

The Mercury Retrograde Book by Yasmin Boland & Kim Farnell

If the idea of Mercury retrograde bringing technical difficulties to your life intrigues you, then you may want to learn more about how it all works. Authors Yasmin Boland and Kim Farnell discuss everything you need to know about this pesky transit in The Mercury Retrograde Book. Why not grab a copy and start becoming an expert in the subject?

J. Southern Studio: Mercury Retrograde Ritual Deluxe Kit

During Mercury retrograde, it’s imperative that you remain calm and grounded. With J. Southern Studio’s Mercury Retrograde Ritual Deluxe Kit, you can cleanse your mind and protect your peace with ease! This kit includes a gold candle, lemongrass essential oil, labradorite crystal, a mini lavender bouquet and sustainably sourced palo santo sticks. You can use these as you see fit, partaking in rituals that mitigate the dizzying effects of Mercury retrograde.

Jagger & Stone: The Mercury In Retrograde Mini Tee

By making Jagger & Stone’s The Mercury In Retrograde Mini Tee an integral part of your wardrobe, you might even start looking forward to the communication planet’s backward tailspin. After all, it gives you a reason to wear this badass crop top! Even though you may be overwhelmed by all the cosmic madness, this shirt will make you appear cool as a cucumber, like it’s really no big deal at all.

HausWitch: Counter Magick Banish: A Room Spray For Cleaning

During Mercury retrograde, you tend to cross paths with some strange people, such as ex-lovers, old friends and annoying strangers who drop in and waste your time. With a bottle of Counter Magick Banish: A Room Spray For Cleaning by HausWitch, you can get rid of unwanted energy and cleanse your space whenever someone has infiltrated it. It’s made with all the best (and safest) ingredients, like sage, rosemary, juniper, bergamot, frankincense and vetiver. It even includes selenite essences to make sure you’ve really given your aura a good scrub!