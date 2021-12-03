Bookmark This List Of Every Single Mercury Retrograde in 2022

With four Mercury retrogrades happening in 2022, you’re going to need all the help you can get. Luckily, your favorite village-witch-in-training has compiled all the details you need on what to expect and when! Here’s a list of every Mercury retrograde happening in 2022. Bookmark and beware.

Because of the sheer amount of retrograde activity in 2022, we have the absolute pleasure (eye roll) of beginning and ending 2022 with unstable communication and technological mishaps. Anticipate difficulties with transportation (missing the bus, trains breaking down, etc.) as well as social mishaps that lead to greater issues in your life (accidentally offending new friends, breaking up with a partner over a small communication breakdown).

Each of these Mercury retrograde periods has its own ~flavor.~ While all Mercury retrogrades cause widespread frustration, each of the signs Mercury passes through imbue him with their unique energy. Because of this, I’ve explained what each retrograde period may feel like, especially for people whose natal Sun and Mercury signs make non-helpful angles to our pesky Mercury retrograde in transit.

I’m not sharing this info with you so you have something to panic about in the stars. Spoiler alert: you’re ALWAYS going to find something to stress about in your astro chart! Instead of obsessing about how much 2022 might suck, frame it as an opportunity to explore your inner world instead of relying on socialization for fulfillment. What you find in your own heart and spirit might be really groovy.

Here’s my list of every Mercury retrograde in 2022—use it wisely.

January 14-February 3 in Aquarius & Capricorn

The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 will be particularly sticky for people with natal Sun or Mercury in Taurus, Scorpio, Aries, or Libra (which all square Aquarius or Capricorn). Mercury retrograde normally makes people extra-frustrated, but this will be a particularly snippy period.

Both Aquarius and Capricorn have zero tolerance for bullshit, so when you accidentally show up to a job interview at the wrong address, or text something to the very wrong person, own up with confidence and move on. It’s the only way to get through it!

May 10-June 3 in Gemini & Taurus

Springtime’s Mercury retrograde will be the biggest pain in the ass for people with natal Sun/Mercury in Pisces, Virgo, Aquarius, or Leo. While Gemini is usually on great terms with Mercury (Mercury rules over Gemini, granting the sign his powers of verbal persuasion and allure), Mercury retrograde in Gemini will make you talktalktalk when you really need to shut up and listen.

Do your best not to overshare, and think three times before you speak. Taurus’s deep stubbornness might lead you to say something in anger that you’ll regret later. It’s not worth it, promise!

September 9-October 2 in Libra & Virgo

Ugh. The third Mercury retrograde of 2022 is a total drag. I’m predicting the worst time for people with natal Sun/Mercury in Cancer, Capricorn, Gemini, or Sag. Libra energy, when it’s in a beneficial position, provides an air of sophistication and sensuality to the planet or person it’s working with. However, the bad side of Libra energy is its ability to make people cold, aloof and unresponsive.

Don’t let this retrograde period hold you back from speaking up for yourself, but also avoid gossip and whining when you can. Mercury retrograde in Virgo could tempt you to pick on other people if you can’t handle your emotions maturely, and that’s never a good look.

Bonus: December 29-January 18, 2023 in Capricorn

At the very end of 2022, the Universe hits us with one last Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. People with natal Sun/Mercury in Libra or Aries can expect the greatest difficulty. Much like the year’s first Mercury Rx in both Aquarius AND Capricorn, this solo Capricorn Mercury will make you sound super crabby to the people around you.

Be extra mindful about how you express yourself, so that your intentions aren’t misunderstood.