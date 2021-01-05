Here’s The Tea On When Mercury Goes Retrograde In 2021

Scroll To See More Images

Okay, don’t freak out—I’m gonna talk about Mercury retrograde. More specifically, every time Mercury goes retrograde in 2021. Buckle in, my cosmic cuties!

If you’re not down with the astro-lingo, you’ve probably heard your token witchy friend talking about Mercury retrograde when everything in life seems to be going south—phone screens cracking, cars breaking down, lovers’ spats, etc. If you haven’t guessed by now, hi, it’s me. I’m the witchy friend!

Scientifically, Mercury retrograde is the period when the planet Mercury looks as though it’s reversing its orbit (NASA, we love you). As with almost all astronomical events (from a scientific and practical perspective) many of us witchy folk believe that there is an astrological result (from a spiritual perspective). If you want the full scoop on what a retrograde is, you can learn more here.

When Mercury appears to be reversing his orbit, most astrologers believe that the aspects of life which Mercury controls in Western astrology (communication, travel and movement) also go topsy-turvy. Some examples of classic Mercury retrograde occurrences include lapses in communication with friends, bosses or lovers, electronics breaking or malfunctioning and travel plans being ruined (be it missing flights, running out of gas or buses being cancelled).

While there isn’t anything you can do about the spin of the planets (other than respect their beauty and power) you can learn how to adapt to their impact. One of the greatest gifts that astrological awareness has given me is the chance to align myself with the fluctuations of the planets, to make my life just a little bit easier. Why not do the same for yourself?

With no further ado, let’s talk about every Mercury retrograde period in 2021. And no, I won’t judge you if you set reminders in your phone.

January 30-February 20 in Aquarius

We’re starting the year off with a retrograde in Aquarius—the sign of the mystic. Aquarian energy is powerful stuff—the Aquarian archetype is of a healer who is both compassionate and stoic. When communication becomes difficult during this first retrograde, don’t go stone cold. Make sure you stay loving and empathetic when you’re trying to speak your mind. TL;DR: Don’t get pissy, missy!

May 29-June 22 in Gemini

Things could have been so good, Mercury! Gemini—the sign of the intellectual communicator—is well-loved by ruler Mercury. However, during this three-week period, Mercury will throw a wrench into any public speaking, interviews or big discussions we have planned. Basically, try to avoid any important communication-based events until the end of June.

September 27-October 18 in Libra

Anyone with important placements in Libra—the sign of the peacekeeper—will likely have their feathers rustled during the last Mercury retrograde of 2021. Keep an eye out for emotional stagnation in particular; Libra energy can soothe conflict, but it can also cause people to simmer and stew for too long on ideas or emotions. Mitigate this retrograde stagnation by doing some soft, slow, simple movement (think gentle yoga or a walk in the woods).