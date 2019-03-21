For the Love of Pete (Davidson), When Does Mercury Retrograde End?

If you’ve been feeling like things are off-kilter lately—you’re right. Mercury has been in retrograde since March 5, and it’s not quite over yet. From weird technical glitches to getting phone calls from people you haven’t talked to in ages, this period of time is known for all kinds of strange events. So if you’ve been struggling dealing with the effects of said retrograde, have no fear. Mercury retrograde ends March 28. Just a few more days of this, people.

Mercury retrograde sounds super complicated, but it’s really pretty simple. Basically, Mercury retrograde is just the moment that Mercury passes Earth while it’s rotating around the sun. And, from where we’re standing, it looks like Mercury is moving backward. It’s not. But because of Mercury’s movement, we see a lot of odd things happen here on Earth.

I’m sure I don’t have to remind you that Instagram was down for an entire day—a classic technical glitch thanks to Mercury. My roommate, who’s probably the most type-A person I know, forgot to check the time and place of an event to which we were going, causing us to be late. I know you have to take my word on this, but that shit was freaky. To her, “fashionably late” means being on time. Weird things are happening, y’all, and I know I’m not alone when I say I’m ready for it to end.

Until March 28 comes, though, we can at least take advantage of this time to work on our communication skills. Check in with your friends and see if they’re struggling with anything. Call your parents and update them on your goals. Mercury retrograde is a strange time for all of us, but it’s also a good time to look at our lives from new angles and really figure out some things about ourselves. Maybe doing this will make the time until the end of Mercury retrograde go a little faster. (Well, one can dream.)