The Mercer Hotel Offers Luxe Loungewear

Swanky NYC Hotel known for its A-list clientele, The Mercer, has called upon the talents of CFDA finalist Jean Yu to create an exclusive robe for its guests. The André Balazs-owned boutique hotel thought that Yu was the perfect designer for the job, because in addition to appearing in Vogue multiple times, she has dressed celebrities such as Sofia Coppola, Hillary Swank, and Gwen Stefani in her designs. The result of Yu’s collaboration with the hotel is an elegant and simply lavender robe, drawing inspiration from a classic smoking jacket. Constructed of double-faced silk charmeuse, the robe retails for $395 and is available on standardhotels.com.



The Mercer Hotel, 147 Mercer Street, 212-965-3800