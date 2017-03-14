Mercedes Castillo Spring 2017: The Accessories Brand That’s About To Be Huge

Even if you’ve never heard of Spanish-born designer Mercedes Castillo, you’ve seen her vibe: insouciant and painfully cool; relaxed but always on-the-go; minimalist though carefully calculated: The accessories designer—who formally worked at Gianfranco Ferré, Donna Karan, and Tory Burch—is making waves with the Lisa Says Gah crowd with her spring 2017 collection, which is filled with geometrics handbags, throw-and-go-inspired flats, bold jewelry, and sculptural heels. It’s reminiscent of everything you’ve seen all over Instagram—but better.

Inspired by “midcentury design’s form-meets-function ethos,” Castillo says on-site, her accessories take on a strange form: They’re simultaneously the star of an outfit, and at once, secondary. With U-shaped hardware, geometric cutouts and modular leather as themes throughout, the entire collection is both cohesive, yet full of standout pieces. Priced just north of what the Zara and COS crowd is used to paying at $325 for a backless, metallic-detailed flat, $150 for a pair of on-trend statement earrings, and $995 for the soon-to-be-everywhere crossbody bag, the brand might just knock Mansur Gavriel’s iconic bucket bag off the top spot as the accessory du jour.

To see what we mean, click through the slideshow of our favorite pieces to shop now.