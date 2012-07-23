Fresh Off the Runway: The Hottest Suits for Summer 2013

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week: Swim has officially kicked off, and of course, the looks on the runway are as colorful, sexy, and adventurous as we’d hoped. All these suits are really just a sneak peek of the swimwear we’ll be wear this time next summer — from jewel-tone bikinis to updated one-pieces and retro silhouettes.

So far, we’re seeing a major trend in 1950s nostalgia as high-waisted bikini briefs are taking over the catwalk. We’re also into the versatile cover-ups that can easily take us from the sand to the dance floor with just a few simple tweaks.

Take a look at our gallery above for some of the best designs to hit the runway so far, and be sure to check back for updates. Which suit is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below!

Additional reporting by Lauren Spencer