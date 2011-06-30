MEOW! Carine Styled Freja As A Cat For Chanel Fall Campaign

The Fall 2011 ad campaign that we’ve all been waiting for is finally herethe Carine Roitfeld-styled spots for Chanel, shot by Karl Lagerfeld. When the images initially leaked a while back, we saw that they starred Freja Beha Erichsen in a photo booth wearing some sexy lace, but that was just the beginning. Now, she’s sporting some disheveled hair and face scribbles in one shot and is dressed in a full-blown cat outfit in anotheralbeit a quilted leather one. Following in the footsteps of Givenchy’s panther collection and Anna Sui’s feline hats, I might have to rethink my hatred of cats for fall.

Photos via The Fashion Spot