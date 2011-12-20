StyleCaster
Share

Menswear SS 2012 Trendspiration

What's hot
StyleCaster

Menswear SS 2012 Trendspiration

Laurel Pinson
by
Menswear SS 2012 Trendspiration
8 Start slideshow

I don’t know about you but I’ve already stared my countdown ’till the summer months. I live for the warm weather and enjoying some serious family StyleCaster time at ourSummer Style Haven in the Hamptons! What I’m really excited for is the revamping of my wardrobe with the spring/summer ’12 collections from designers like Hyden Yoo,Carlos Campos and Topman.

The spring trends that are coming up have got me really excited. Hyden Yoo has perfected the art of the neutral. Plectrum by Ben Sherman mixes camel and color perfectly. I’m at a loss for words over Topman and their amazing use of color and layering for the upcoming season. Don’t even get me started on the use of green in Standard Issue‘s collectionthat utility vest needs to be mine! And Carlos Campos … he just gets it.

Click through the slideshow above for my favorite upcoming pieces by the ultimatemenswear designers. For those lucky few who will be ditching the cold weather for warmer temperatures this holiday season, use this guide to stay ahead of the trend! You can thank me later forall ofthecompliments you’re about to get.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Hyden Yoo SS12

Hyden Yoo SS12

Plectrum by Ben Sherman SS12

Plectrum by Ben Sherman SS12

Topman SS12

Photo via Fashion Beans

Topman SS12

Photo via Fashion Beans

Standard Issue SS12

Standard Issue SS12

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Biggest Twitter Celebrity Death Hoaxes Of All Time

The Biggest Twitter Celebrity Death Hoaxes Of All Time

Promoted Stories

share