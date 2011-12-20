Menswear SS 2012 Trendspiration

I don’t know about you but I’ve already stared my countdown ’till the summer months. I live for the warm weather and enjoying some serious family StyleCaster time at ourSummer Style Haven in the Hamptons! What I’m really excited for is the revamping of my wardrobe with the spring/summer ’12 collections from designers like Hyden Yoo,Carlos Campos and Topman.

The spring trends that are coming up have got me really excited. Hyden Yoo has perfected the art of the neutral. Plectrum by Ben Sherman mixes camel and color perfectly. I’m at a loss for words over Topman and their amazing use of color and layering for the upcoming season. Don’t even get me started on the use of green in Standard Issue‘s collection — that utility vest needs to be mine! And Carlos Campos … he just gets it.

Click through the slideshow above for my favorite upcoming pieces by the ultimatemenswear designers. For those lucky few who will be ditching the cold weather for warmer temperatures this holiday season, use this guide to stay ahead of the trend! You can thank me later forall ofthecompliments you’re about to get.