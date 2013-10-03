Trend Spotting: Menswear-Inspired Shoes For Fall

This season, menswear-inspired shoes are popping up everywhere. The best part about this look? It’s comfy and chic.
It’s the perfect touch to a classic-cool tomboy look: Slick oxfords, sharp penny loafers, brogues, and sueded boat shoes lend a sexy yet approachable vibe to your style.
We scouted a variety of different options from Sperry Top-Sider‘s new fall collection to achieve the trend. Whether worn with razor-sharp narrow trousers for a crisp work look or with cuffed and ripped boyfriend jeans for a slouchy weekend vibe, these shoes are a great way to rock the look.
Click through our slideshow to find the right menswear shoe style for you!
For more information about our relationship with Sperry Top-Sider click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through the slideshow to check out our favorite menswear-inspired shoes!
The Ashbury Oxford would look kicky paired with cropped skinny jeans or a short flared skirt. Ashbury Oxford in Graphite/Taupe Suede; at sperrytopsider.com
A jolt of cobalt on this traditional suede moccasin adds a pop of personality. Laura Driving Moc in Cobalt Suede; $120; at sperrytopsider.com
In cooler temperatures, these rugged boots would add just the right toughness to a slouchy sweater dress and thick tights. Huntley Boot in Sahara; $140; at sperrytopsider.com
With a slim wedge heel, these booties get a feminine twist perfect for any occasion. Harlow Wedge Bootie; $120; at sperrytopsider.com
Seafoam piping adds an unexpected twist to these tasseled slip ons. Westwood Barrel Lace Loafer in Navy Suede; at sperrytopsider.com
Rich chestnut leather gives these loafers a classic vibe with a capital “C.” Eden Tassel Loafer in Tobacco Leather; $85; at sperrytopsider.com
Soft, supple, and perfect for running errands on a Sunday, these preppy loafers are a step up from plain old flats. Hayden in Olive Nubuck; $85; at sperrytopsider.com
A simple, no-nonsense riding boot never loses its appeal. Sable Boot; $130; at sperrytopsider.com
Evoking the crisp black and white of men’s tuxedo shoes, these softly pointed ballet flats are a subtle twist on the menswear trend. Sophie Flat in Nude/Black Patent; $98; at sperrytopsider.com
In a mod mood? These ankle boots pair well with skinny black cigarette pants and a swingy coat. Ainslie Boot in Black; $140; at sperrytopsider.com
These utilitarian boots are softened up in cool grey. Betty Chukka Boot in Grey Suede; $85; at sperrytopsider.com
Look chic and be practical for fall outdoor dates with these booties. Bailey Wedge in Tan Leather; $140; at sperrytopsider.com
Pair these boots with a soft oatmeal sweater and skinny white pants for a light, monochromatic winter look. Hikerfish in Linen Leather/Sparkle Suede; $125; at sperrytopsider.com
Classic boat shoes look chic with dark denim and stripes. Don’t forget the red lips for a French gamine look. Grayson Boat Shoe in Blue; at sperrytopsider.com
A patent leather finish brings out the glam in these slip-ons. Laura Driving Moc in Black Croc; $120; at sperrytopsider.com