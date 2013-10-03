Trend Spotting: Menswear-Inspired Shoes For Fall

This season, menswear-inspired shoes are popping up everywhere. The best part about this look? It’s comfy and chic.

It’s the perfect touch to a classic-cool tomboy look: Slick oxfords, sharp penny loafers, brogues, and sueded boat shoes lend a sexy yet approachable vibe to your style.

We scouted a variety of different options from Sperry Top-Sider‘s new fall collection to achieve the trend. Whether worn with razor-sharp narrow trousers for a crisp work look or with cuffed and ripped boyfriend jeans for a slouchy weekend vibe, these shoes are a great way to rock the look.

Click through our slideshow to find the right menswear shoe style for you!

For more information about our relationship with Sperry Top-Sider click here: cmp.ly/3