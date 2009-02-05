Menswear added to The Row

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are fast on their way to creating a fashion empire. WWD reports today that the powerhouse duo is adding on to Elizabeth & James and The Row with a men’s line that will also exist under the label The Row.

The men’s line will follow the same aesthetic as the women’s like, which is already often inspired by menswear pieces. It will also incorporate many of the same fabrics and materials from the sister line- think clean, minimalist lines in the softest cashmeres.

“That’s our thing — an American brand made in America. When we looked in the men’s market, we couldn’t really find basics you could wear with designer — the same concept as our women’s. So we started the process with pants and blazers, because we knew it would take time to get that right,” said Ashley.

With savvy business sense and a great product, Mary-Kate and Ashley show no sign of slowing down. They have retailers in China on their radar and the possibility of adding a leather line to their collection in the future.