StyleCaster
Share

Men’s Fashion SS12: Imagine Dudes Actually Wearing These

What's hot
StyleCaster

Men’s Fashion SS12: Imagine Dudes Actually Wearing These

Kerry Pieri
by
Men’s Fashion SS12: Imagine Dudes Actually Wearing These
16 Start slideshow

I know I may be way hypocritical here, in that I am totally willing to embrace even the most extreme of women’s fashion if it’s creative, original and, at least in some way, beautiful. However, I am a bit old fashioned in that I like a guy to look like a guy. He can get dapper, or be a bit more rugged, embrace the prep, I’m not even hating on a slimmer silhouette or having fun with pattern and color. There’s room for creativity in my seemingly narrow viewpoint.

I draw the line at the ridiculous though. Click through for Men’s Spring 2012‘s, I’ll say it, wackiest menswear and just for fun, actually imagine a guy you know wearing them.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

Um, a monochromatic codpiece?

Short shorts and a pom pom hat.

Regardless of the color issues, those shorts are like bad 90s hip hop.

Black socks with shorts? Really?

It's what denim and paisley dreams are made of.

Believe it or not, my biggest issue here is the purple Teva inspired sandals.

One word: Boca.

It's a polkadotted suit.

Just so much plaid.

I mean...

Jimi Hendrix works at a barber shop?

He just likes palm trees.

Those pants...

Those pants...

It's kind of mental patient meets mechanic meets jetsetter.

Speechless.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Maneuvering the Supermarket Aisles: 18 Healthy Snacks to Try

Maneuvering the Supermarket Aisles: 18 Healthy Snacks to Try

Promoted Stories

share