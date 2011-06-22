Men’s Fashion SS12: Imagine Dudes Actually Wearing These

I know I may be way hypocritical here, in that I am totally willing to embrace even the most extreme of women’s fashion if it’s creative, original and, at least in some way, beautiful. However, I am a bit old fashioned in that I like a guy to look like a guy. He can get dapper, or be a bit more rugged, embrace the prep, I’m not even hating on a slimmer silhouette or having fun with pattern and color. There’s room for creativity in my seemingly narrow viewpoint.

I draw the line at the ridiculous though. Click through for Men’s Spring 2012‘s, I’ll say it, wackiest menswear and just for fun, actually imagine a guy you know wearing them.