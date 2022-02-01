5 Must-Cop Men’s Sneaker Trends, From Minimalism To Gorpcore

Scroll To See More Images

The secondhand anxiety-inducing video of Bella Hadid shopping for sneakers with Complex lives in my head positively rent-free. I’ll never know why she was behaving in such a strange manner, but in an attempt to give her at least some credit, I appreciate that she’s steadfast in her belief that good shoes can make or break a man. “If homeboy’s coming through with these? It’s quiet for him,” she says, referring to some outdated sneakers. But if he comes through in one of the top men’s sneaker trends of the year? “Homeboy’s gonna, like, get it,” she declares.

And with that, I won’t waste any more of your time (unless you want to watch the whole cringy video for yourself). Behold: the top five men’s sneaker trends for 2022 guaranteed to help homeboy get it! From minimalist crisp white kicks to outdoorsy gorpcore footwear, there’s a lot to love on this list, and certainly something for everyone’s personal style.

If you’re more laid-back, but want something to dress up your everyday duds? Go for a slip-on in elevated, soft suede. If you’re already over-the-top and want to keep doing the most? Please scroll directly to the Rick Owens platforms.

Below, read on for the top men’s sneaker trends of the year—and a few of our favorites to shop for yourself or your man.

Old School

Your cool new sneakers don’t have to look new—old-school silhouettes, logos and colorways are all the rage. From Nike to New Balance, revisit styles you might normally sleep on and see just how quickly they grow on you. Turns out, those outdated kicks you rocked in college were actually timeless after all. Still, get a new pair of your old favorites so they don’t feel too worn in.

Minimalist

Listen to your girlfriend—a crisp white sneaker is always a wardrobe essential. No matter who you are! But keep in mind, these aren’t the kicks you wear to your co-ed kickball practice or the gym. Think of these as special occasion sneakers, ideal for casual dates when you still want to look your best. White leather is always a practical pick; they’ll wear in just right and you can wipe ’em down if they get dirty.

Platforms

Rick Owens‘ homage to the classic Converse does hint at the return of lace-up high-tops, but it’s the addition of the platform that really piques my interest. If bold colors or funky textures aren’t for you, let a solid platform do the talking—not to mention give you a little added height. Not that you’re seeking that out, of course.

Suede Slip-Ons

If you’re trying to dress up your everyday attire in 2022, don’t think you have to settle for something stiff. Style and comfort can be one in the same! And suede slip-ons make it easy. Picture the silhouette of your beloved, ratty checkered Vans, upgraded in a soft premium suede that goes with everything from denim to chinos. Trust me, you’ll never touch the Vans again.

Gorpcore Kicks

Gorpcore is, essentially, the yassification of outdoorsy aesthetics. Basically, it means anything that looks like you might buy it from a camping store and style it with a hunting vest is suddenly chic! In terms of sneakers, there are tons of ways to get the look, but anything with bungee cord details, earthy tones and a rubber sole should do the trick.