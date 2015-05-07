10 Men’s Shirts That’ll Look Cuter on You This Spring

One particular thing that rules about being a girl is the sheer number of ways we can wear clothes. In fact, we’ve actually felt pangs of pity for our boyfriends, husbands, colleagues, and basically every other average male who doesn’t have the option of rocking skirts, shorts, tights, strapless dresses, overalls, heels, crazy hats, red lipstick, and pretty much everything else that doesn’t include jeans and shirts (not that they don’t look good in them.)
However, we do need to give menswear designers props for creating pieces that have us totally enamored—and totally willing to buy and wear.
The thing we love about about men’s clothes, particularly men’s shirts: They’re made without the pesky seams women’s clothes have (located right on the sides of your rib cage) that make garments appear more fitted, so whether it’s a slightly oversized sweatshirt, a perfectly broken-in chambray shirt, or a simple tee, we manage to get a slouchier, cooler fit.
And, because we know you’re not going to stop buying plenty of women’s clothes this spring, everything we’ve found here is affordable
So click through our gallery and start shopping theses 1o men’s shirts that’ll look better on you this spring!
We'd wear it tucked into a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans, or denim cutoffs, with the sleeves rolled. Button it all the way up, or leave a few extra buttons undone and pop the collar, depending on your style.
Popsicle Print Shirt, $19.90; at Forever 21
Some might argue that statement sweatshirts are a girl's game, so why not dress up this Acne version with slim cropped black trousers, killer heels, and casually pushed-up sleeves?
Acne Studios Campus Stars Sweatshirt, $280; at Acne
Lots of stylish women know the secret to a perfectly shrunken blazer is often found in the boys' department. For spring, take a break from black and navy and opt for this chic chambray version, which will look super-sharp with skinny faded blue jeans and a pair of classic black pumps, or with swingy culottes.
J. Crew Boys' Ludlow Suit Jacket, $158; at J. Crew
Forget cheesy beach cover-ups! We'd buy this in an oversized fit, undo the buttons, and throw it over a bathing suit all season.
Linen Shirt with Hood, $59.90; at Zara
Gingham is one of the season's biggest trends, and this lightweight linin shirt would look killer half-tucked into skinny jeans with lots of gold necklaces and bracelets. If you're feeling more femme (or more French), tie it at the waist, add a super-full black midi skirt, and some bright red lipstick.
Plaid Linen Shirt, $49; at Joe Fresh
Sorry boys, but this'll look way cuter on us this spring paired with cropped white jeans. Once the weather really warms up, replace those jeans with denim cut-offs.
Topman Double Stripe Crewneck Knit, $60; at Topman
Nothing beats a classic denim shirt in terms of versatility, and we prefer men's versions since they're made without the pesky side seams women's shirts so often have to make them form-fitting around the bust. Roll up the sleeves on this slim top and rock it as a spring jacket—it looks effortless over dresses and tees—or button it up and tuck it into trousers or jeans.
ASOS Skinny Denim Shirt, $45; at ASOS
Utility jackets are made to be oversized, so push up those sleeves and wear it with everything this spring.
Hooded Utility Jacket, $52.90; at Forever 21
A perfect cotton striped shirt goes with anything, but if you buy it the men's department, you'll get that effortless slouch that's hard to find in most women's versions.
Men's Rugby Tee, $19.95; at Joe Fresh
Wear it tucked into wide-leg pants, tucked out with skinnies, under overalls—the list is endless.
Linen Shirt with Mao Collar, $59.90; at Zara