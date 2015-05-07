10 Men’s Shirts That’ll Look Cuter on You This Spring

One particular thing that rules about being a girl is the sheer number of ways we can wear clothes. In fact, we’ve actually felt pangs of pity for our boyfriends, husbands, colleagues, and basically every other average male who doesn’t have the option of rocking skirts, shorts, tights, strapless dresses, overalls, heels, crazy hats, red lipstick, and pretty much everything else that doesn’t include jeans and shirts (not that they don’t look good in them.)

However, we do need to give menswear designers props for creating pieces that have us totally enamored—and totally willing to buy and wear.

The thing we love about about men’s clothes, particularly men’s shirts: They’re made without the pesky seams women’s clothes have (located right on the sides of your rib cage) that make garments appear more fitted, so whether it’s a slightly oversized sweatshirt, a perfectly broken-in chambray shirt, or a simple tee, we manage to get a slouchier, cooler fit.

And, because we know you’re not going to stop buying plenty of women’s clothes this spring, everything we’ve found here is affordable

So click through our gallery and start shopping theses 1o men’s shirts that’ll look better on you this spring!