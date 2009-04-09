StyleCaster
Men’s Must: Want Les Essentiels Kennedy Money Clip Wallet

Jon Carlo
Want Les Essentiels Kennedy Wallet, $115.00, at www.wantessentiels.com
 
 
Reason #1
Because the name of the brand says it all; “Want Les Essentiels”. He not only wants this, he needs this.

 
Reason #2
This multi-faceted wallet has 4 card slots that hold both business and credit cards, the leather is top notch (comes in 7 different colors) and the stainless steel clip is removable. Now that’s how to streamline.
 

Reason #3
You know how you carry a purse during the day and switch it up to a clutch in PM and just carry just the essentials? Well yeah, it’s like that. It’s like a “his” version of the clutch, just don’t tell him that.

