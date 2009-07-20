Men’s Must: Vilebrequin Solid Navy Swim Trunks

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Vilebrequin solid navy swim trunks, $150, at barneys.com

REASONS FOR MUST:

Reason #1

Baggy swim trunks are uncomfortable, outdated, and unflattering. This suit is just the right length and perfectly tailored to keep you looking sharp at the beach.



Reason #2

These trunks will show off all the hard work you have put into the gym this season toning your legs. A game of Frisbee to show them off further is optional, but not always recommended.

Reason #3

Everyone (yes, girls and guys) will admire your confidence to pull these off.