Men’s Must: Vilebrequin Solid Navy Swim Trunks

Phillip
OBJECT OF DESIRE:
Vilebrequin solid navy swim trunks, $150, at barneys.com
REASONS FOR MUST:
Baggy swim trunks are uncomfortable, outdated, and unflattering. This suit is just the right length and perfectly tailored to keep you looking sharp at the beach.

These trunks will show off all the hard work you have put into the gym this season toning your legs. A game of Frisbee to show them off further is optional, but not always recommended.

Everyone (yes, girls and guys) will admire your confidence to pull these off.

