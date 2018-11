OBJECT OF DESIRE

A Traditional Barber Shop Wet Shave; $35, at theartofshaving.com; $50, at theshaveofnewyork.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

A traditional shave is a great way to pamper your man. Trust me, he will love the hot towels.

Reason #2

There is nothing cleaner than a professional shave with a straight razor. You really will want to kiss his face all day.

Reason #3

A man shaves about 20,000 times in his life. It would be nice to have someone else do it for him every once in awhile.