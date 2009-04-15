Mens Must: Tom Ford Beaute Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Tom Ford beaute neroli portofino eau de parfum; 1.7 ounce bottle, $180.00, 8.3 ounce decanter, $450.00; at bergdorfgoodman.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Because when you say goodbye to your honey in the morning you want a whiff that will leave you with a splashy yet subtle impression. It neither overpowers the person wearing it nor the room that person inhabits.

Reason #2

The bottle’s traditional craftsmanship is what one would find on the shelves of a perfumer’s classic atelier. The design is constructed to add an air of class rather than ostentatious clutter to your man’s side of the sink.

Reason #3

Because we all remember those Tom Ford fragrance ads. (Water fight in shower is sadly not listed as possible side effects.)