Men’s Must: Tanner Standard Belt

OBJECT OF DESIRE
Tanner Standard Belt, $77.00, at www.blackbirdballard.com
REASONS FOR MUST
Reason #1
Whether your man lives in the LES or Williamsburg, a bike chain the around waist is NOT a belt, his khakis and jeans deserve better.
Reason #2
This Portland based leather goods company is all about quality and craftsmanship. Each belt is made to order and is made of 8/9 oz. heavyweight bridle leather which gives it a distinctive well worn look over time.
Reason #3
Handmade for under $80.00, I suggest picking one for yourself. boyfriend jeans, boyfriend cardigan, boyfriend blazer, and now the boyfriend belt. Will the boyfriend trend ever end?