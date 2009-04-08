Men’s Must: Tanner Standard Belt

OBJECT OF DESIRE



Tanner Standard Belt, $77.00, at www.blackbirdballard.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Whether your man lives in the LES or Williamsburg, a bike chain the around waist is NOT a belt, his khakis and jeans deserve better.





Reason #2

This Portland based leather goods company is all about quality and craftsmanship. Each belt is made to order and is made of 8/9 oz. heavyweight bridle leather which gives it a distinctive well worn look over time.





Reason #3

Handmade for under $80.00, I suggest picking one for yourself. boyfriend jeans, boyfriend cardigan, boyfriend blazer, and now the boyfriend belt. Will the boyfriend trend ever end?