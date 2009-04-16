Mens Must: Stacey Adams Collection Madison Boot

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Stacey Adams Collection madison boot, $125, at staceyadams.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Every man needs a good pair of black lace-up boots. It’s the flexible, all-weather shoe for the on-the-go guy in you.

Reason #2

Paired with jeans, trousers, or shorts, you can never go wrong with complementing your wardrobe. Not to mention, the perfect aging quality of the leather that gives the boots an extra vintage, pseudo worn-out look over time.



Reason #3

That price! Times are hard and pockets are tight, but for $125? You can’t go wrong with these boots.