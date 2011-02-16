Men’s Must: Sophia Kokolosaki Black Foldable Sunglasses

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Sophia Kokolosaki black foldable sunglasses, $338, at oak.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

These chic black plastic frames fold in the center of the nose piece and then in half again to fit into your shirt pocket.

Reason #2

It’s all about the long-term investment. With the market swinging your stress levels into a fussy, you need some reliability in your summer eyewear. This value purchase will probably hold up a lot better than let’s say Lehman Brothers?

Reason #3

Men will learn to like their sunglasses like they like their women: flexible.