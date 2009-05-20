Men’s Must: Seize sur Vingt Men’s Shirts

Object of Desire:

Seize sur Vingt tailored slim fitting men’s shirts for $170 to $220, at 16sur20.com

Reasons for Must:

Reason #1

Every man needs a classically tailored button down shirt. These have a custom fit at ready to wear prices.

Reason #2

They have an amazing selection of colors and patterns in beautiful Egyptian cotton and cotton blends, meaning they not only look great, but feel great too.

Reason #3

Let’s face it men wear a shirt every day why not wear one that makes you look and feel great.