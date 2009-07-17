Men’s Must: Seido Innocase 360

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Seido Innocase 360 for Blackberry Bold 9000, $35.95, at shop.crackberry.com



REASONS FOR MUST:

Reason #1

Trust me you need a case for your Bold. As a recent victim of a freak golf kart accident I learned that the hard way. These days I’m lucky if my Bold decides to work one hour out of the day.



Reason #2

The case will give your BlackBerry Bold a sleek new look. The two-piece design is just as easy to snap together as it is to take off. It is a full case, protecting your screen and keypad.

Reason #3

Wireless service providers aren’t very understanding when it comes to replacing a broken phone unless you have insurance. Better to be safe than sorry.