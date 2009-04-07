Men’s Must: Rag and Bone “Great Coat”

OBJECT OF DESIRE



Rag and Bone “Great” Coat in khaki, $745.00 at www.forwardforward.com





REASONS FOR MUST



Reason #1

Because every man needs this timeless wardrobe staple in their closet.



Reason #2

Sure it’s an investment piece at $745.00 but utilizing CPW (cost per wear) it pays for itself in its first spring season at just $8.00 a day. I would start packing my lunch.



Reason #3

Humphrey Bogart, Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Sean Connery and Inspector Clouseau never left home without it. Why should your man?

