StyleCaster
Share

Men’s Must: Rag and Bone “Great Coat”

What's hot
StyleCaster

Men’s Must: Rag and Bone “Great Coat”

Jon Carlo
by

OBJECT OF DESIRE


Rag and Bone “Great” Coat in khaki, $745.00 at www.forwardforward.com


REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Because every man needs this timeless wardrobe staple in their closet.
  
Reason #2

Sure it’s an investment piece at $745.00 but utilizing CPW (cost per wear) it pays for itself in its first spring season at just $8.00 a day. I would start packing my lunch.
  
Reason #3

Humphrey Bogart, Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Sean Connery and Inspector Clouseau never left home without it. Why should your man?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share